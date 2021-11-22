Outlander Season 6 Premiere Date Revealed by Starz!

All hail the Droughtlander gods!

Starz announced today that season six of Outlander will debut on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 9PM ET/PT across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and will air day and date in the UK for the first time on STARZPLAY.

The highly-anticipated return of the epic series will launch with an extended episode.

Diana Gabaldon, author of the highly acclaimed Outlander book series, revealed the news out of a launch event for the ninth book in the series: Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.

Season six picks up where the fifth season left off after Claire had just escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Fraser’s Ridge.

The threat of the Revolutionary War looms over the ridge and Claire and Jamie must choose what is best for their family.

The sixth season of Outlander sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America.

Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval.

The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution.

Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge.

They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care.

For the Frasers and their immediate family, “home” is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives.

If Outlander Season 4 asked “What is home?” and Outlander Season 5 asked, “What are you willing to do to protect your home?” then Outlander Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created:

When you become an outsider, or an ‘outlander,’ so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.

Adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, Season Six is based on material from the sixth book in the Outlander series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

STARZ also recently announced the pick-up of the seventh season of Outlander, so we can be comfortable knowing the story has plenty of time to reach a beaufitul conclusion.

What do you think, Outlander fanatics?

Are you thrilled with the premiere date?

It's never too soon to reacquaint yourself with this beautiful love story, so you can watch Outlander online while you wait to keep the magic alive!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.