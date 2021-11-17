Pam & Tommy Teaser and Drop Date Released: "What the Hell Is This?!"

"What the hell is this?"

That's the final line in the teaser Hulu just dropped for the upcoming Pam & Tommy premiere on February 2.

That's Pam Anderson's reaction when she and her husband Tommy get their first look at their private and very exposed sex tape.

We've all been waiting for this, and this drop does not disappoint!

Based on the true f**king scandal, Pam & Tommy stars Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, and they look freaking incredible.

Mötley Crüe fans will recognize Tommy's signature snarl, which Stan pulls off beautifully.

And with James, we get one of the few actresses who could pull off the blonde beauty of Anderson from her Baywatch days.

Seth Rogen stars as one of the fellas who takes the couple's intimate sex tape public, along with Nick Offerman doing his best rocker impersonation.

Other stars include Orange Is the New Black's Taylor Schilling and Fred Hechinger, fresh off the impressive White Lotus.

Pam and Tommy's marriage shocked the world.

But that was nothing compared to the release of a sex tape so personal that they even make a note of it in the show's teaser.

We know that everyone is looking forward to this, so we wanted to get it up as soon as possible.

Are you prepared to dive into this sordid and sexy affair?

You'll need Hulu by February 2, 2022.

Check out the teaser now!

