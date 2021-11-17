Pam & Tommy Teaser and Drop Date Released: "What the Hell Is This?!"

at .

"What the hell is this?"

That's the final line in the teaser Hulu just dropped for the upcoming Pam & Tommy premiere on February 2.

That's Pam Anderson's reaction when she and her husband Tommy get their first look at their private and very exposed sex tape.

Pam and Tommy

We've all been waiting for this, and this drop does not disappoint!

Based on the true f**king scandal, Pam & Tommy stars Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, and they look freaking incredible.

Mötley Crüe fans will recognize Tommy's signature snarl, which Stan pulls off beautifully.

And with James, we get one of the few actresses who could pull off the blonde beauty of Anderson from her Baywatch days.

Lily James as Pamela Anderson

Seth Rogen stars as one of the fellas who takes the couple's intimate sex tape public, along with Nick Offerman doing his best rocker impersonation.

Other stars include Orange Is the New Black's Taylor Schilling and Fred Hechinger, fresh off the impressive White Lotus.

Pam and Tommy's marriage shocked the world.

But that was nothing compared to the release of a sex tape so personal that they even make a note of it in the show's teaser.

Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee

We know that everyone is looking forward to this, so we wanted to get it up as soon as possible.

Are you prepared to dive into this sordid and sexy affair?

You'll need Hulu by February 2, 2022.

Check out the teaser now!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Hulu Quotes

Nico: I was actually scared of that Staff.
Karolina: Maybe your darkness is you. Your power. Like, how my light is for me.

Victor: It’s your future.
[The wall opens to reveal Command Central]
Victor: Everything we’ve built is for the next generation. For you.
Janet: It’s your birthright.
Chase: I told you, I don’t want anything to do with PRIDE.
Catherine: It’s true, we have done many things that we’re not proud of.
Robert: Under duress from Jonah.
Tina: And nothing we say or do will bring those kids back.
Stacey: We’ve all done a lot wrong, but we did one thing right: you kids.
Dale: Well, and a genetically engineered dieinonychus, just to say it.
Catherine: You can use PRIDE’s resources to make up for what we have done.
Geoffrey: Think of it. With all this money, tech, power, you could change the world.
Chase: And I’m supposed to believe that, what, you’re all just gonna walk away from this?

Hulu

Hulu Photos

Lily James as Pamela Anderson
Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee
Pam and Tommy
Randy Makes a Point
John Hoogenakker as Randy Ramseyer Crop
Rick and Randy in Dopesick

Hulu Videos

Marvel's Runaways to Crossover with Cloak & Dagger
Marvel's Runaways to Crossover with Cloak & Dagger
Four Weddings and a Funeral: Watch Trailer for Mindy Kaling's New Dramedy
Four Weddings and a Funeral: Watch Trailer for Mindy Kaling's New Dramedy
Veronica Mars Revival: New Trailer Sheds Light on Logan's Return
Veronica Mars Revival: New Trailer Sheds Light on Logan's Return
  1. Networks
  2. Hulu
  3. Pam & Tommy Teaser and Drop Date Released: "What the Hell Is This?!"