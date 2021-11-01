SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 5 Review: Frog on the Tracks

What is going on with Mandy?

That question echoed through SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 5 as everyone struggled to comprehend why someone no longer a part of the Agency had supposedly been kidnapped.

Being disavowed in her line of work is practically unheard of, and the way Dryden spoke about her didn't give me the fuzzies that his team gave a crap about finding her.

It's hard to agree with Dryden, but Jason truly did break a lot of protocols on the mission. His actions border on negligence, and he's lucky there was not a string of casualties on the train.

This harkens back to him not making the best decisions, and it makes me think he has a blatant disregard for the safety of his team. How can he go on these missions while fully knowing there's something amiss with his memory?

The cracks are starting to form inside Bravo Team, and unless something drastic is done, they're going to implode.

Understandably, they have a vested interest in saving Mandy, but when it comes to the team going behind each other's backs, well, it's going to come back to bite them.

Davis going on Dryden's computer to get answers was another big moment, largely because it highlighted how close everyone is to Mandy.

What if Davis was caught on the computer? It was a risky move, and she'd have probably lost her job, but these people are making genuinely terrible decisions.

Given the nature of the way Mandy left the Agency, it leads me to believe that she's undercover and that she has bigger fish to fry.

Then again, it's also possible this was all a ruse to get the SEALs where the bad guys wanted them, and in this instance, it was an alley.

The final scene of the two cars being petrol bombed was chilling because we didn't get to see what was going on inside these cars. All we got to see was lots of fire, which would suggest a fiery demise for everyone involved.

SEAL Team loves to take risks, and I can't shake the feeling that Sonny will be dead or severely incapacitated due to the fire on SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 6.

It would land with an emotional thud because we witnessed him save everyone on the train at the last minute, as well as his conversation with Clay.

Everyone is changing on the team, and quite frankly, that's the way life is. His death or being harmed would bring the team to its knees.

Clay would feel guilty, Jason would feel guilty, and I suspect Davis would struggle with the fact that she told him they could never be more than friends.

I hope I'm wrong, but this seems to be the only way to propel the narrative forward and increase the stakes on the show.

"Frog on the Tracks" will go down as one of my favorite episodes of the series. It was unpredictable, claustrophobic, and emotional.

The series has been heavily hinting at a significant shift for a while now, and it looks like this three-part story will be the beginning of it.

The truth about Mandy will probably come out on SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 6, but it will likely send the story in a much different direction than before.

It truly feels like the show is going to pivot in the coming episodes. We have Jason lying about his memory loss, taking matters into his own hands, and such.

We also have Ray battling PTSD, and someone has told command. Then you have other team members making decisions that will not reflect well on either of them.

The truth about Jason is starting to drag, but maybe something will be detected if medical professionals look him over after the petrol bombing of the cars.

Even the people who survive the cars, they won't immediately be in a safe haven. The gunfire stopping before they turned into the alley solidified the fact that their presence in the city was known.

They may have some resources at their disposal, but there were many people involved in getting them into the alley.

Perhaps the next episode will kick off with them trying to get to safety. I hope time doesn't pass to tell us how they got back to the base.

Many TV shows like omit parts of the narrative, but it wouldn't work here because we tend to follow these characters for every single beat of their missions.

SEAL Team remains one of the better shows on TV, and if this is the shape of things to come with the move to Paramount+, the show still has a lot of life left.

What did you think of Jason and Davis breaking protocol? Do you think Mandy really left the Agency?

Who do you think could die in the petrol bombing?

Will Dryden realize the team is not functioning well and switch things up?

What will become of Jason?

Hit the comments below.

SEAL Team continues Sundays on Paramount+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.