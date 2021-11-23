SEAL Team Spoilers: Will Jason Lose His Job?

Jason's health woes have been at the center of SEAL Team Season 5, and it looks like his time as the leader of Bravo Team could be coming to an end.

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 8 shed light on the following theory:

Jason could have a TBI.

When you think about his actions throughout the opening episodes of the season, it makes sense.

He's acted erratic, he's forgetting things, and he's not exactly been forthcoming with information to his team members.

David Boreanaz has played every single beat of the storyline to perfection, and SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 9 looks to be another big Jason-centric installment.

We're going into it with Clay in the know about Jason's memory loss, and the possibility of the doctor telling Jason's superiors about him having a suspected TBI.

"Jason seeks refuge at home while Ray leads Bravo Team on an op accompanying British forces," reads the short and sweet logline about what's on tap.

Thanks to the official promo and photos, we know that Jason will be with Mandy throughout the installment.

We also know he is hauled in for what looks to be questioning. All of this leads me to believe Jason will be taken away from the next handful of missions to allow the doctors to run their tests.

Jason will struggle with the knowledge that he's to blame for the blast that almost killed Trent.

We only just got Mandy and Jason together after years of teasing, so let's hope this doesn't put pressure on their relationship.

It would be nice to see Jason lean on Mandy for support because he's spent the bulk of his life struggling with his feelings.

There will undoubdtedly be some unrest ahead if the truth comes out that the failure of the mission was Jason's fault.

Many of his co-workers have families, so it's not going to sit well with any of them.

It will be even worse if it comes out Clay knew more about his predicament than he was letting on.

We are at a tipping point as we head into SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 9, but the series continually manages to exceed expectations.

All of the storylines are handled with care, and quite frankly, it's nice to have a show that bothers to research what it is feeding the audience.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Are you enjoying the show?

The series continues Sundays on Paramount+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.