Snowpiercer Season 3: Premiere Date Revealed!

Snowpiercer will hit the tracks again in 2022.

TNT announced Wednesday the third season of the post-apocalyptic drama will launch Monday, January 24, 2022.

News of a premiere date comes months after it was revealed the show would be returning for a fourth season.

While many shows don't know their fate until late in the game, TNT has been vocal about its support of the series by picking it up for very early additional seasons.

“Snowpiercer has been an incredibly successful series for us that continues to capture the imagination of viewers, grow audience and maintain strong ratings,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT, and truTV earlier this year when the show was picked up.

“All of our seasons embark on an emotional, unexpected ride, and the well-plotted storylines will continue to evolve and remain relevant to audiences. We’re excited to keep the train running into season four.”

Star Daveed Diggs was a part of the official video renewal along with Rowan Blanchard (Alex Cavill), Mickey Sumner (Bess Till), Iddo Goldberg (Bennett Knox), and Sheila Vand (Zarah Ferami).

Jennifer Connelly was missing, but given that her character's fate was left up in the air at the end of Snowpiercer Season 2, it makes sense.

"Season three picks up with Layton (Diggs) and his inner circle commanding a small pirate train in search of Melanie (Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization, aided by a newfound survivor," reads the official logline.

"Back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, foiled only by secret allies of Layton’s hidden on the train, committed to the cause."

Snowpiercer has been a bonafide hit, both domestically and internationally.

The series attracts a high volume of audience on TNT, as well as on Netflix around the world.

Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) has been added to the cast as Asha, but no details have been made available.

Mike O’Malley (who plays Roche) and Chelsea Harris (as Mr. Wilford’s advisor Sykes) have been promoted to series regulars.

