Survivor Season 41 Episode 8 Review: Betraydar

For so much going on, not much happened.

On Survivor Season 41 Episode 8, some threats hide in plain sight, while others hang back and watch the chaos unfold before them.

Unfortunately, most of it fell flat.

There wasn't much drama in this episode. The fact that serious business went down over some papaya shows how banal life on a desert island with a bunch of strangers can get!

It was a silly move on Ricardo's part to eat a piece of papaya. He clearly just wasn't thinking too much about it. Ultimately, who cares? Unless this is what undoes the tight bond of Shan and Ricard, it just feels like filler.

If anything, this episode showcased the disparity between Shan and some of her allies --- namely Deshawn and Ricard. They are in a different mental space than her -- maybe because they've eating well the last few days and she is starving.

If the papaya was about anything, it was Shan being fed up.

Both the challenges were done so quickly, they barely registered. The lead-up to them was more interesting. Yet, the results of the rock draw were almost too repetitive to believe. Erika drew the grey rock again, and the teams were nearly the same as they had been before.

Though Jeff hid an advantage at the sit-out bench, Xander sadly did not find it. He's still got an immunity idol and an extra vote, though. It was just strange that they showed Jeff hiding an advantage that never got found. What was the point?

When Xander offered to take Erika's spot, he had to know that people who suspect him of less-than-altruistic motivations. But his confessional was telling and reflected a strategy that hasn't really been explored much -- deliberately placing yourself with the losers.

Xander continually surprises and impresses with his astute gameplay. He's had two great episodes in a row -- could this be a winning trajectory?

The unexpected delight of this episode was how Evvie absolutely slayed on multiple occasions. For the reward challenge, she got the puzzle done almost instantly. She knew it from previous Survivor seasons. The other team didn't stand a chance.

Not only did Evvie crush it in the reward challenge, but they had a sweet victory in the immunity challenge as well. It only took four minutes, but, hey, you only have to be better than the other competitors, not the best person who's ever played!

It's so great to see Evvie come into their own as a physical competitor. Unfortunately, Evvie was on damage control from the get-go.

Evvie was very thorough in her efforts to make nice with those she had wronged -- but even she knew it was awkward. Mostly, people saw through it. At least she tried!

Ever since Angelina on Survivor: David vs.Goliath, Jeff has realized there's lots of fun to be had in negotiating.

Part of it probably comes from the fact that the castaways have not had any food provided to them other than rewards. Some are still starving, and it's getting to them.

It's always interesting to see the dynamics when castaways remove themselves from immunity for food. This was different, though, in that they could work together and procure food for days for the entire tribe. It added a whole other level.

Shan was the first to step forward and took the reigns negotiating. She's as hungry as anyone, but she wants to make sure it benefits everyone, not just her. Naseer joining her felt like solidarity more than anything.

When Xander continued the negotiations, brought the number down to four, and volunteered himself, it brought the original three "Beware" idol holders back together again! Ricard clinched it, probably hoping it would make amends for his earlier papaya theft.

Heather finally got some screen time, not just for coming in second at the immunity challenge, but also when her name came up as a safety net.

Nobody wants their name used as a backup, and as Heather noted, you certainly don't tell someone you're using them as fodder. After all, these are often people who will end up on the bottom anyway.

Heather's antics at tribal were short-sighted but provided a little excitement. It's starting to feel a bit tired. It's as though they're expecting to have live tribals now, which undermines all the plotting being done at camp.

Tribal council is supposed to be where the vote happens, not where it gets decided.

Ricard was not subtle in his request that Xander play his idol. Xander had little reason to believe his name was in the conversation. He was even less likely to play it here as he was at the previous tribal council.

Despite all the rigamarole, Tiffany, whose name was thrown around most, was voted out. Her departure didn't feel telegraphed, but it was anti-climactic in a lackluster episode. She deserved better.

Shan, despite her best efforts, is starting to lose that aspect that makes her such a powerful player -- self-awareness. Her integrity is what makes her attractive to allies, but she's managed to throw off both Deshawn and Ricard.

It's not necessarily her fault. This game is tough, and now that we're past the mid-way point, she's struggling.

Overall, this episode wasn't as exciting and fun as the rest of the season has been. There's a lot of information going around and not enough drama to make it really engaging.

What did you think? Share your thoughts in the comments.

