The Bad Seed Sequel Ordered at Lifetime: Who's Returning?

The Bad Seed is not over at Lifetime.

The cabler has officially ordered a new original movie that will be the sequel to the 2018 hit movie.

Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Gifted), who starred in the original The Bad Seed in 2018 with Rob Lowe, is set to return for the sequel in the role of Emma.

Even more excitiing:

Mckenna co-wrote the script for the new movie with her father, Ross Burge.

The 2018 film's writer, Barbara Marshall, also has a writing credit on the movie.

Mckenna Grace will executive produce along with her father Ross Burge, her mother, Crystal Burge. and Mark Wolper.

The Bad Seed was based on the novel of the same name by William March and the play by Maxwell Anderson.

The project will shoot in Vancouver with a planned 2022 premiere.

"When Mckenna came to us with a spec script she wrote, we were blown away with her vision for the next installment and thrilled we could greenlight it and reteam with her and Mark Wolper," said Tanya Lopez, EVP, Scripted Content.

"This is an incredible Broader Focus moment to have such in a talented young star stretch her abilities beyond acting into writing and executive producing."

"The Bad Seed sequel stars Mckenna Grace as 15-year-old Emma, a seemingly typical teenaged girl who is anything but that," reads the logline.

"Set several years after the murderous events of the first movie which left her father (Rob Lowe) dead, Emma is now living with her aunt Angela and navigating high school."

"Angela's husband begins to suspect that Emma may not be as innocent as she appears and suggests sending her off to boarding school."

"Meanwhile, a new girl at school seems to know Emma's secrets, leaving Emma no choice but to slip back to her old ways and take care of her enemies by any means necessary," the logline concludes.

Sounds eerie, right?

The Bad Seed sequel is produced for Lifetime by The Wolper Organization and Front Street Productions.

Mark Wolper (Bates Motel, Roots) serves as executive producer along with Mckenna Grace, Ross Burge and Crystal Burge.

Louise Archambault (Catastrophe, This Life) directs from a script written by Barbara Marshall (Girl in the Basement), Grace and Ross Burge.

What are your thoughts on the order for the new movie?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.