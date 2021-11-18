The Gilded Age: New Drama From Downton Abbey Creator Lands 2022 Premiere at HBO

The long road to the screen for The Gilded Age comes to an end in 2022.

HBO confirmed Thursday the highly-anticipated series will launch on January 24.

The nine-episode drama series has one of the best casts on TV.

Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, and Harry Richardson are a part of the show.

Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, Cynthia Nixon, and Christine Baranski are also on board.

Written by Julian Fellowes and Sonja Warfield and directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, the drama series stars sounds like a treat.

"The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost," reads the logline.

"Against the backdrop of this transformation, HBO's The Gilded Age begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) and Ada Brook (Nixon)."

"Accompanied by Peggy Scott (Benton), an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George (Spector) and Bertha Russell (Coon)."

"Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?" the logline concludes.

The cast also includes Ben Ahlers, Michael Cerveris, Kelley Curran, Claybourne Elder, Linda Emond, Katie Finneran, Amy Forsyth, Michel Gill, Ward Horton, and Bill Irwin.

Additional cast includes Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Page, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, John Douglas Thompson, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Erin Wilhelmi/

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.