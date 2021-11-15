The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4: First Look Photos!

Things are changing on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4.

Amazon Prime Video on Monday dropped a new look at the forthcoming season, courtesy of two photos.

The first shows Midge sprawled on a sofa, deep in thought, clearly thinking about something serious.

There are people around her, but she's so deep in thought that she's unaware of what is happening behind her.

What could have Maisel this deep in contemplation?

We'd love to know, but we'll have to wait until the new season debuts to get some more clarity.

Then again, maybe we'll get that clarity in the trailer, which is set to arrive soon.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 concluded with Midge losing her spot on Shy Baldwin's tour, as well as her apartment.

The second photo shows Abe and Rose enjoying some fine dining in their home watching the TV.

They look as happy as ever, which is good to see.

While a premiere date has yet to be announced, we do know there will be some new faces in the mix.

Gilmore Girls stars Kelly Bishop, and Milo Ventimiglia are both set to reunite with Amy Sherman Palladino when they appear in the new season.

Reid Scott (Veep), Kayli Carter (Mrs. America), Jason Ralph (The Magicians), and Gideon Glick (The Detour) are also set to appear.

The series snagged a renewal back in December 2019 when the third season launched with its biggest weekend ever.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been a worldwide phenomenon, and Season 3 has been no exception, with the series’ most-watched opening weekend ever,” enthused Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, in a statement at the time of the pickup.

“We’re so happy that our Prime Video customers will get to see Midge’s story continue in Season 4. Amy and Dan have created such funny, charming, relatable characters, all with their inimitable wit and eye for detail.”

In their own statement, series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and fellow EP Daniel Palladino said, “We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises."

"We’d like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of Maisel, for a little while longer.”

What are your thoughts on the first photos?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.