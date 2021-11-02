The Rookie: Jenna Dewan Promoted to Series Regular

The Rookie will feature a lot more Jenna Dewan.

According to Deadline, the actress has been promoted to series regular on the procedural drama.

Dewan plays firefighter Bailey Nune and first appeared at the end of The Rookie Season 3.

It seemed like there were plans to make Dewan more prominent on the series, with showrunner Alexi Hawley telling TV Line earlier this year there were plans to keep the actress on the show.

“We couldn’t really do a ton of love interest stuff during the middle of the pandemic, but at the end of the day it felt like, ‘Let’s find him somebody to potentially take us into next season’. And Jen is really special, and I love the character,” Hawley said at the time.

News of the promotion comes days after it was announced Dewan would be reprising her Lucy Lane role on The CW's Superman & Lois.

She is set for a recurring arc on the second season of the superhero drama, and it will be the first time Lucy will be on-screen with her sister, Lucy Lane.

This will also be the first time Dewan will be playing the role since her turn on Supergirl Season 1, back when it aired on CBS.

Dewan joins current series regulars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, and Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers.

Dewan has also appeared on shows such as American Horror Story, The Resident, and World of Dance.

The Rookie showrunner recently revealed that no "live" weapons would be used on the set of the series in a staff memo.

The news was in response to the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins, who was shot on the set of Rust last month.

“As of today, it is now policy on The Rookie that all gunfire on set will be Air Soft guns with CG muzzle flashes added in post,” the memo reads.

“There will be no more ‘live’ weapons on the show. The safety our cast and crew is too important. Any risk is too much risk.”

The Rookie continues Sundays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.