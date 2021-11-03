The Rookie Season 4 Spoilers: Tim's Family Comes on the Scene!

The Rookie is delving deeper into one of its most popular characters.

According to TV Line, The Rookie Season 4 will introduce us to Tim's father and sister.

The outlet has revealed Peyton List (The Tomorrow People, The Flash) is joining the cast of the ABC procedural.

List is set to play Gennifer "Genny" Bradford, who the outlet says is not someone to be messed with.

The mysterious arrival happens on The Rookie Season 4 Episode 8, with Genny asking her brother to repair and sell their father's home.

James Remar (Black Lightning, The Vampire Diaries, Dexter) is set to play Tim's father on The Rookie Season 4 Episode 9.

This is excellent news because the series has yet to delve into Tim's backstory.

If you watch The Rookie online, you know Tim struggles with the past, revealing to Chen that his father used to beat him up.

There's no telling whether the father and son will be able to work things out, but at least if Tim does help his sister, it might be a therapeutic process to truly come to terms with the past.

The Rookie has been known to introduce faces from the past for the characters, but this might be the most intriguing backstory to date.

Eric Winters is perfect in the role, and I can't wait to see how List and Remar bring about the family dynamic.

Deadline also revealed earlier this week that The Rookie had upped Jenna Dewan to series regular as the scene-stealing Bailey Nune.

Dewan arrived on The Rookie Season 3 Episode 14 and was an instant hit with fans, which explains the speedy promotion.

The series is in a strong place creatively at the moment, and if we're delving deeper into the characters, that's a lot of fun!

The series continues with The Rookie Season 4 Episode 7, which is airing Sunday, November 7.

"Officer Nolan and team are on a hunt to retrieve a buried stash of gold before any treasure seekers get hurt," reads the logline.

"Meanwhile, Bradford is tasked with encouraging the oldest cop at the station to retire and invites him to ride with him."

Catch new episodes Sundays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.