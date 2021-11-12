TV Ratings: Legacies Soars With Latest Originals Crossover

It looks like viewers are checking back into The CW's Legacies.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 5 managed 690,000 viewers -- a rise of 64% week-to-week.

The total viewer tally is the highest for the show since the beginning of its third season.

In the demo, the show was steady at a 0.1 rating.

The highly-anticipated episode brought Claire Holt back as Rebekah Mikaelson, so a bump was expected.

Walker, meanwhile, took a minor hit, slipping to 880,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo.

Over on ABC, Station 19 (4.4 million/0.6 rating) was steady with its latest crossover.

Grey's Anatomy inched up a tenth to 4.6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Big Sky was steady at 2.7 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo. The move to Thursdays has not been positive for the drama.

NBC's The Blacklist (2.9 million/0.3 rating), SVU (3.6 million/0.6 rating), and Organized Crime (2.9 million/0.5 rating) were all steady with their most recent numbers.

Over on CBS, Young Sheldon (6.8 million/0.7 rating), United States of Al (4.6 million/0.4 rating), Ghosts (5 million/0.5 rating), B Positive (3.8 million/0.4 rating), and Bull (4 million/0.3 rating) were all steady.

FOX went with NFL Football that averaged 8.1 million viewers and a 2.1 rating in the demo.

