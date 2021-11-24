Virgin River Season 4 Filming Complete: When Could it Premiere?!

Virgin River fans have been waiting for answers ever since Virgin River Season 3 concluded in July.

Netflix renewed the romantic drama for two additional seasons earlier this year, and one of them has already finished shooting.

Martin Henderson, who plays Jack, shared a photo on Instagram to reveal he was doing post-production work.

"Doing a little post production work on #virginriver season 4," he wrote, sharing the below photo.

"Making sure it’s all smooth and satisfying for the best fans EVER! Y’all have a lovely weekend wherever you find yourselves," he added.

The screen behind the actor confirms we'll be delving deeper into Jack's past, which has been plaguing him since the beginning of the series.

Netflix has been known to drop new seasons of shows earlier than anticipated. For example, there were just six months between Elite Season 2 and Elite Season 4.

In Virgin River's case, the release dates have been shorter with each season.

- Virgin River Season 1 arrived in December 2019.

- Virgin River Season 2 arrived in November 2020.

- Virgin River Season 3 hit the air in July 2021.

Could this mean we will get Virgin River Season 4 in the first half of 2022?

Most likely.

Virgin River doesn't have a rigorous post-production process like some of the more CGI-heavy series.

The show also manages to top the Nielsen streaming chart every time new episodes are released, so the chances are that Netflix wants more episodes as quick as possible.

The series stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, Annette O'Toole, and Chase Petriw.

As for what to expect on Virgin River Season 4, we will be getting some new characters.

TV Line revealed earlier this year that Mark Ghanimé (The Bold Type) has joined the cast as Dr. Cameron Hayek, who is on board as the clinic's "dashing new physician."

Armed with eye-catching good looks, a razor-sharp intellect, and a smile that could light up the world, Cameron makes an immediate splash in town — especially with the ladies of Virgin River," the character description reads.

The series has a wealth of cliffhangers to unpack when it returns, including:

- Mel is pregnant -- and she's not sure the baby is Jack's!

- Preacher was knocked out cold by someone who was supposedly helping Christopher's mother.

- Wes went to crazy lengths to get close to Christopher.

What are your thoughts on the possibly sooner premiere date?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.