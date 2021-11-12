Wandavision Spinoff, Hawkeye Follow-Up, & More Ordered at Disney+

Disney+ Day is shaping up to be a huge hit for fans of its biggest properties.

The streaming service made a string of announcements Friday, including some expansions of some of its most popular projects.

A WandaVision spinoff has been teased for a few months now, and we now know that it will be called House of Harkness.

Kathryn Hahn is set to reprise her role in the project, but we have no idea whether it will be a sequel or a prequel to WandaVision.

Agatha was still very much alive at the end of WandaVision Season 1, but there are many avenues to continue this story.

Hahn was an instant hit with fans, so it will be fun to see what's on tap for a full-fledged series.

The streamer also announced a formal pickup for Echo, a spinoff of the yet-to-premiere Hawkeye.

Echo will star Alaqua Cox who will be introduced during Hawkeye Season 1 later this month.

These Marvel live-action series join the previously announced Ms. Marvel, Secret Invasion, She-Hulk, Ironheart, Armor Wars, I Am Groot, and an untitled Black Panther series.

Other projects confirmed during the Disney+ day so far include:

- Marvel Zombies: An animated series that “re-imagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.”

- Spider-Man: Freshman Year: A mew animated series that focuses on the early Comic-Book roots of Peter Parker.

- The Spiderwick Chronicles TV adaptation: A modern coming of age story that will bring the franchise to TV screens.

- Prey: A Predator prequel set 300 years earlier, will arrive on Hulu in the Summer. Shocker, right?

Another big tease was the Hocus Pocus sequel. The streamer shared the first official photo, which you can look at below.

Hocus Pocus is set to launch in time for Halloween 2022, with original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy set to return, alongside a new cast.

We expected many more big developments from Disney+ today as the biggest day of the year for the service continues.

What are your thoughts on this early intel?

hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.