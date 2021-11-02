Watch 4400 Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did the 4400 find a way to keep their abilities a secret?

On 4400 Season 1 Episode 2, the group tried to navigate a new life after rules were implemented.

Claudette - 4400 Season 1 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Andre and La Donna helped Claudette push her newfound abilities to the limit, resulting in an explosive turn of events.

Elsewhere, Rev believed he was a part of a higher calling and found himself making peace with the past.

Watch 4400 Season 1 Episode 2 Online

4400 Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Jharrel: Are you a body language expert, too?
Soraya: Oh, I watch a lot of reality television. People say it's trash but I say it's a masterclass on human nature.

Experimentation and observation are the best road to discovery.

Dr. Andre

4400 Season 1 Episode 2

