Watch 4400 Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did LaDonna manage to recapture her former glory?

On 4400 Season 1 Episode 3, things took a turn when LaDonna wanted to find her place in the world.

Meanwhile, Jharell picked up an important opportunity to speak his truth.

What did he learn about everything?

Elsewhere, Shanice took a step forward to repair her relationship with her daughter.

Use the video above to watch 4400 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.