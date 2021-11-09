Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 5 Episode 7

Did the 118 find out the truth?

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 7 kicked off with a man saying he was carjacked, shot, and buried alive.

As the team navigated the case, they realized there was more to this story than they first thought.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team embarked on a case that found a homeowner saying her roommate was a ghost.

Elsewhere, Hen received a visit from the past that threatened her future.

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.