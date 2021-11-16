Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 5 Episode 8

Did Bobby and the 118 manage to save everyone?

On 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 8, things took a dangerous turn when an explosion rocked one of the biggest hospitals.

Meanwhile, Michael made a life-changing decision that threatened to take him away from the people he loved.

How did Athena feel about this big change in her life?

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.