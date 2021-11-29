Watch Batwoman Online: Season 3 Episode 7

Did Ryan manage to navigate her family's complicated form of love?

On Batwoman Season 3 Episode 7, the drama mounted as she made her way to a dinner.

Meanwhile, the Bat-Team stand-off between Mary and Luke divided everyone.

Mary had a new outlook on life after becoming Poison Ivy.

What did she want to achieve?

Use the video above to watch Batwoman online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.