Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 8

Did Dylan make the right move?

On Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 8, Dylan had to question his loyalty to Med and the police department after an old family friend arrived.

Meanwhile, the annual random drug test put a doctor's career in jeopardy.

Elsewhere, Ethan tried a risky old-school method on a patient.

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 8 Quotes

Archer: How you doing this? You taking steroids, or cloning yourself? Cause you've seen more patients than anyone in this ED.
Choi: Really?
Archer: Well, what do you expect? You were trained by the best.
Choi: You talking about yourself?

Sharon: So you really think Cooper was about to come clean?
Will: I'm sure of it.

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 8 Photos

A Risky Procedure - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 8
In The Middle - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 8
Searching for Terri - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 8
Will Has Doubts - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 8
An Ongoing Investigation - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 8
Worried About Vanessa Again - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 8
