Watch Chucky Online: Season 1 Episode 5

at .

Did Nica and Tiffany manage to cause problems in town?

On Chucky Season 1 Episode 5, the pair arrived in Hackensack after learning that a Chucky doll was killing.

Devon in Trouble - Chucky Season 1 Episode 4

Nica found herself trying to escape her body after Charles Lee Ray possessed her.

Meanwhile, a danger-filled mission to locate the doll left Lexy, Devon, and Jake in danger.

Watch Chucky Season 1 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Chucky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags:

Chucky Season 1 Episode 5 Quotes

What a fuckin' run! Hahahaha!

Chucky

This is good shit. God, I love hospitals.

Chucky

Chucky Season 1 Episode 5

Chucky Season 1 Episode 5 Photos

Needles in the Doll - Chucky Season 1 Episode 5
Getting Answers Again - Chucky Season 1 Episode 5
Nica is Back - Chucky Season 1 Episode 5
Killer Doll Returns - Chucky Season 1 Episode 5
Complicated Turn - Chucky Season 1 Episode 5
Argument at Dinner - Chucky Season 1 Episode 5
  1. Chucky
  2. Chucky Season 1
  3. Chucky Season 1 Episode 5
  4. Watch Chucky Online: Season 1 Episode 5