Watch Chucky Online: Season 1 Episode 5

Did Nica and Tiffany manage to cause problems in town?

On Chucky Season 1 Episode 5, the pair arrived in Hackensack after learning that a Chucky doll was killing.

Nica found herself trying to escape her body after Charles Lee Ray possessed her.

Meanwhile, a danger-filled mission to locate the doll left Lexy, Devon, and Jake in danger.

Use the video above to watch Chucky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.