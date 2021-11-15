Watch Dexter: New Blood Online: Season 1 Episode 2

at .

Did Dexter manage to cover his tracks?

On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 2, the drama mounted when Harrison wanted to learn more about his father.

Officer Logan - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Matt Caldwell's whereabouts remained in flux as more details came to light about his disappearance.

Dexter found himself at an impasse with his Dark Passenger.

What did he do to change things?

Watch Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Dexter: New Blood online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

You don't have to enjoy the wins so much, you smug fuck.

Debra

Dexter: Thanks for covering for me.
Harrison: I didn't do it for you. I just don't want a cop all up in my business.

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 2

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 2 Photos

Dexter Digs - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 2
Officer Logan - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 2
The New Kid - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 2
Chief Angela Bishop - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 2
Audrey - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 2
Harrison & Dexter - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 2
  1. Dexter: New Blood
  2. Dexter: New Blood Season 1
  3. Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 2
  4. Watch Dexter: New Blood Online: Season 1 Episode 2