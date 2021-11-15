Watch Dexter: New Blood Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Dexter manage to cover his tracks?

On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 2, the drama mounted when Harrison wanted to learn more about his father.

Meanwhile, Matt Caldwell's whereabouts remained in flux as more details came to light about his disappearance.

Dexter found himself at an impasse with his Dark Passenger.

What did he do to change things?

Use the video above to watch Dexter: New Blood online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.