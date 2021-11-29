Watch Dexter: New Blood Online: Season 1 Episode 4

Did Dexter manage to get through to Harrison?

On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 4, our titular hero tried to let his son know that killing was not a good trait.

Meanwhile, Kurt's manipulation continued to reach new heights, forcing Dexter to make a risky decision.

Elsewhere, Deb had a theory about why Kurt could be lying about everything.

Did Dexter believe his Dark Passenger?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.