Watch Dexter: New Blood Online: Season 1 Episode 4

Did Dexter manage to get through to Harrison?

On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 4, our titular hero tried to let his son know that killing was not a good trait.

Kurt Caldwell - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Kurt's manipulation continued to reach new heights, forcing Dexter to make a risky decision.

Elsewhere, Deb had a theory about why Kurt could be lying about everything.

Did Dexter believe his Dark Passenger?

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

You're so different. It's going to be impossible for you to have a relationship with your own son.

Deb

I'm not a reporter. I'm a podcaster. Print is dead.

Molly

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 4 Photos

Molly's Martini - Dexter: New Blood
Harrison & Aunt Deb - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 4
Plaid Dad - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 4
Kurt Caldwell - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 4
Sweater Weather - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 4
Dexter on the phone - tall - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 4
