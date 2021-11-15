Watch Family Guy Online: Season 20 Episode 7

Did Pewterschmidt manor make the best location for a hotel?

On Family Guy Season 20 Episode 7, the Griffins had their work cut out for them when they opted to switch things up in the manor.

Where did that leave Meg as she set out to change her life in a big way?

Meanwhile, Peter took his new role a little too seriously, leading to an awkward encounter.

Use the video above to watch Family Guy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.