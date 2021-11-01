Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 7 Episode 3

Did June and John manage to survive?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 3 picked up months after the nuclear blast to reveal what became of the pair.

However, they had to contend with a new wave of villains who had certain ways they believed things should be carried out in the apocalypse.

Meanwhile, Strand continued to try to get through to Morgan that his way of managing the people was not good.

Use the video above to watch Fear the Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatiic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, revaiews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.