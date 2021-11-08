Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 7 Episode 4

What happened to Sarah?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 4, she realized Wendell was nowhere to be found.

A truly harrowing twist of fate left her working with one of the villains as she set out to find him.

Meanwhile, Strand had a trick up his sleeve to get his own back on Morgan, leading to an epic battle between two forces.

Elsewhere, the truth about Al and the other members of the team who left in the CRM helicopter was revealed.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.