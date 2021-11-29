Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 7 Episode 7

Did Victor Strand get his comeuppance?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7, the Stalkers arrived at the tower, more determined than ever to make their mark in this new world.

Wendell Lives? - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Morgan tried to help baby Mo and it meant asking for help.

By the end of the hour, we had a big return, a shocking attempt on the life of a fan-favorite, and more!

How did it all play out?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7 Quotes

Morgan: I just told your people I don't want any trouble.
Alycia: I didn't bring you here to cause trouble. I brought you here because I need your help.
Morgan: Alycia.
Alycia: You look like shit, Morgan.
Morgan: I'll be honest with you, I feel like shit. I thought we'd lost you.
Alycia: No, I was safely underground while the rest of the world burned.
Morgan: That's why I don't get this. Your people, you're the ones who attacked the tower?
Alycia: No, those aren't my people. Not anymore.

Strand: I knew it, I knew my instincts were right. I turned you away before. Nothing is going to change that.
Man: I don't know about that. At the very least, it'll destroy your tower.
Strand: What do you want?
Man: Same thing we wanted when we called before. A new beginning for my people. A place to call home.
Strand: That's not going to happen, not here, not now.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7

