Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 6

Did Meredith and Nick make their relationship official?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 6, Mer was trapped in another state due to travel complications, keeping her away from her family.

Exploration - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5

What did Nick do to help?

Meanwhile, Richard and Bailey worked on emergency surgeries that pushed them to the limit.

Elsewhere, Amelia and Link reconnected, but a secret threatened to derail the progress they made.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 6 Quotes

Mer: You turned around?
Nick :Yeah, I turned around.

Amelia: Link, what? Is it burning?
Link: You'd have to turn the oven on to burn it.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 6

