Watch La Brea Online: Season 1 Episode 7

at .

Did everyone manage to escape?

On La Brea Season 1 Episode 7, a storm arrived that put everyone at odds.

All Alone - La Brea Season 1 Episode 7

Meanwhile, a surprising new twist inside the Primeval world reared its head.

Elsewhere, the Hayes family found themselves questioning whether there was a higher purpose behind the sinkhole.

Back in Los Angeles, a surprising twist of fate left one life on the line.

Watch La Brea Season 1 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch La Brea online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

La Brea Season 1 Episode 7 Quotes

We’re not getting out of here. My mom made sure of that.

Josh

Maybeth: You’re hurting but this isn’t on you. Neither one of us wanted this to happen. Look, she shot first.
Eve: After being stuck here down here for three years, can you blame her?
Marybeth: If we hadn’t done what we’d done, we would’ve been burying our sons in the ground along with everyone else on that plane.

La Brea Season 1 Episode 7

La Brea Season 1 Episode 7 Photos

Learning about the Fort People - La Brea Season 1 Episode 7
Trapped Ty - La Brea Season 1 Episode 7
What's Coming Next - La Brea Season 1 Episode 7
All Alone - La Brea Season 1 Episode 7
The Hayes - La Brea Season 1 Episode 7
Worried Survivors - La Brea Season 1 Episode 7
  1. La Brea
  2. La Brea Season 1
  3. La Brea Season 1 Episode 7
  4. Watch La Brea Online: Season 1 Episode 7