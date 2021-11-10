Watch La Brea Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did everyone manage to escape?

On La Brea Season 1 Episode 7, a storm arrived that put everyone at odds.

Meanwhile, a surprising new twist inside the Primeval world reared its head.

Elsewhere, the Hayes family found themselves questioning whether there was a higher purpose behind the sinkhole.

Back in Los Angeles, a surprising twist of fate left one life on the line.

Use the video above to watch La Brea online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.