Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 8

Who did not survive?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 8, a deadly bombing rocked the NYPD, leaving lives on the line.

Closing In On the KO - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Stabler set out to locate the suspects before another bombing occurred.

That meant he had to turn to Olivia for some support, leading to some complicated dynamics.

Stabler: You sure you're okay to drive?
Bell: If you ask me that one more time...

Stabler: I'm going in.
Jett: Alone? That's not a great idea.

Jett Helps Close The Net - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 8
On The Run - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 8
Closing In On the KO - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 8
A Deadly Bombing - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 8
A Major Discovery / Tall - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 8
