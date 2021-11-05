Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 4

Did Hope choose life or death?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 4, the drama kicked into high gear when everyone awaited her return as the Tribrid.

However, the teenager for the option of choosing peace with Klaus and Hayley.

Meanwhile, Alaric and the students worked together to enter the other side to bring Hope back.

Unfortunately, Malivore had a big plan of attack planned.

Use the video above to watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, revaiews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.