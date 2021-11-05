Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 4

Did Hope choose life or death?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 4, the drama kicked into high gear when everyone awaited her return as the Tribrid.

M.G. Schemes - Legacies Season 4 Episode 3

However, the teenager for the option of choosing peace with Klaus and Hayley.

Meanwhile, Alaric and the students worked together to enter the other side to bring Hope back.

Unfortunately, Malivore had a big plan of attack planned.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 4 Quotes

We both know you have to kill me.

Landon

If my father, mother or uncle pass by, tell them not to wait for me,

Hope

Legacies Season 4 Episode 4

