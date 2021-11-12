Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 5

Did Rebekah manage to save Hope?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 5, tensions flared up in Mystic Falls when it emerged that the Tribrid was around.

Alaric's Plan to Save Hope - Legacies Season 4 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Hope and Lizzie reacted in shock to the news that Hope attacked Alaric.

Elsewhere, Kaleb tried to move forward with Cleo, but his new abilities threatened his future.

I was envious when Niklaus and Hayley had the miracle that is you. But I would give you the cure if you wanted it.

Rebekah

Dear God, please tell me I’m using that word right.

Rebekah

Legacies Season 4 Episode 5 Photos

Triad Vampire - Legacies Season 4 Episode 5
Daggered Hope - Legacies Season 4 Episode 5
Hope in the Bar - Legacies Season 4 Episode 5
Mikaelson Reunion - Legacies Season 4 Episode 5
Saying Goodbye - Legacies Season 4 Episode 5
Aunt and Niece - Legacies Season 4 Episode 5
