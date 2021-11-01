Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 13 Episode 4

Did Callen manage to find a way to get to Katya?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 4, tensions mounted as the threat continued to intensify.

Person of Interest - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Kilbride enlisted the NCIS to help find some stolen guns.

What did they learn about the person who stole the guns?

Elsewhere, a media frenzy ensued when the son of a mob boss was found dead.

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 4 Online

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 4 Quotes

You double-bolt your door and you run from strangers. You're never going to be free as long as Katya is.

Callen [to Angela]

Kensi: Has it ever occurred to you that you shouldn't insert yourself in other people's business?
Deeks: No. Not ever.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 4

