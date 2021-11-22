Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 13 Episode 6

at .

Did the team manage to save everyone on the bus?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 6, Sam and Callen went undercover when a man took a bus full of hostages.

Deeks Grilled - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 5

The reason?

He wanted his daughter's war crimes posthumously cleared.

Meanwhile, Deeks revealed something person to Kensi, propelling their relationship forward.

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 6 Online

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 6 Quotes

Everyone tread very carefully. There's a lot of eyes of this and we need to make sure we get it right.

Kilbride

Fatima: I don't want to hear any pegleg jokes.
Roundtree: I would never ... yes, I would.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 6

