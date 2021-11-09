Watch NCIS Online: Season 19 Episode 7

Did McGee's mother prove to be the crucial element of the latest case?

On NCIS Season 19 Episode 7, things took a dangerous turn when a man on a cruise ship's body was found by none other than Judy.

Top Athletes - NCIS

As the team embarked on a fact-finding mission, Judy revealed some shocking details about what led up to the finding.

Meanwhile, Alden was in trouble when his approach to the latest case did not land well with his peers.

NCIS Season 19 Episode 7

NCIS Season 19 Episode 7 Quotes

Delilah: You didn't tell us you were engaged.
Judy: It was only for six months. We split up last month, so I didn't see the need in telling you.

McGee: Why didn't you tell Delilah you were going on a cruise?
Judy: I did, well, I thought I did.

NCIS Season 19 Episode 7

