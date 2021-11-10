Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 4 Episode 8

Did Max manage to save the hospital?

On New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 8, the hospital was brought to its knees by a ransomware attack that made everyone question the severity of it.

Middle Man - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 7

With lives on the line and a big ransom being asked. everyone tried to keep the patients safe.

Elsewhere, Claude revealed some shocking changes that would be coming to the hospital.

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 8 Quotes

Max, this is a political job, if I'm cashing in a chip that big, I'm going to need something in return.

Fuentes

Clyde: I don't want to fight you to keep this job, Floyd, but I'm not going to lay down.
Floyd: Who says we have to play her game?
Clyde: What are you up to, Floyd?
Floyd: I don't know. But if you ask me, she doesn't know what she's messing with.

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 8

