Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 4 Episode 9

Did Max manage to save everyone?

On  New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 9, Max resorted to drastic measures to help undocumented immigrants after a fire destroyed a village they took refuge in.

Casey Gets Cut -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Sharpe and Malvo assisted a patient with a life-threatening condition.

Elsewhere, Dr. Reynolds was conflicted about his new position in the hospital.

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 9 Quotes

Floyd: Are you OK?
Leyla: I am now. I'm one of the lucky ones.

Helen: What the hell is ICE doing here?
Max: Waiting for us to discharge our patients.

