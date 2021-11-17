Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 4 Episode 9

Did Max manage to save everyone?

On New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 9, Max resorted to drastic measures to help undocumented immigrants after a fire destroyed a village they took refuge in.

Meanwhile, Sharpe and Malvo assisted a patient with a life-threatening condition.

Elsewhere, Dr. Reynolds was conflicted about his new position in the hospital.

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.