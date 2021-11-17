Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 1

at .

Did Betty and Archie opt to have a child?

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 1 kicked off in deadly fashion, but Barchie's relationship shone through.

Cleaning Up - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 1

As the town underwent a name change, Jughead revealed he had something to say about the townsfolk.

Meanwhile, Cheryl demanded a return to the old ways and let her cult in on another shocking development about her family.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 1 Quotes

Archie: What is this?
Cheryl: A ritual. For me and for all of us here. Something has been made abundantly clear: if we want our maple trees to thrive again, if we want Rivervale to have a bountiful year in all respects, a sacrifice has to be made. But, the right kind of sacrifice.
Archie: Cheryl, this is insane. I won’t let you sacrifice Betty!

Archie: Cheryl, I’m not a virgin!
Cheryl: No, you’re certainly not. But you have the distinction of being our town’s one true pure heart. We needed a king who was willing to die for his queen. Only he would be worthy.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 1 Photos

Fresh Start - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 1
Cleaning Up - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 1
Moving In - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 1
Barchie - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 1
Thornill Separation - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 1
Power Couple - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 1
