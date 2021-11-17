Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 1

Did Betty and Archie opt to have a child?

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 1 kicked off in deadly fashion, but Barchie's relationship shone through.

As the town underwent a name change, Jughead revealed he had something to say about the townsfolk.

Meanwhile, Cheryl demanded a return to the old ways and let her cult in on another shocking development about her family.

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.