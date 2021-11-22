Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 16 Episode 1

Did Kody get his wish?

On Sister Wives Season 16 Episode 1, he dropped a bombshell on his family:

He wanted his own lot on the property.

This caused a major division between the wives as Robyn wondered why he wanted to switch things up.

Meanwhile, Meri was trying to move on with her life, but Kody kept pulling her back in.

Then there was Christine. Christine was ready to make some big changes in her life.

