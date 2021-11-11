Watch Survivor Online: Season 41 Episode 8

Who managed to bounce back following the latest betrayal?

On Survivor Season 41 Episode 8, information about the last tribal council continued to spill into the game, leading to an unpredictable shift.

Immune No More - Survivor Season 41 Episode 7

With one more reward in the running to be played, one person made a last-ditch effort to make their mark on the game.

Meanwhile, Eevie tried to make things right with someone she flipped on.

Watch Survivor Season 41 Episode 8 Online

Survivor Season 41 Episode 8 Quotes

I'm really on a relationship recovery tour.

Evvie

Part of the reason why I chose the sit-out bench is because I love being with the losers. It leaves people pretty emotional. It leaves people pretty raw and I need allies. I've got no one to work with right now.

Xander

Survivor Season 41 Episode 8

