Watch Survivor Online: Season 41 Episode 8

Who managed to bounce back following the latest betrayal?

On Survivor Season 41 Episode 8, information about the last tribal council continued to spill into the game, leading to an unpredictable shift.

With one more reward in the running to be played, one person made a last-ditch effort to make their mark on the game.

Meanwhile, Eevie tried to make things right with someone she flipped on.

Use the video above to watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.