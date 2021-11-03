Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 18 Episode 3

Did Michelle have trust in the men?

The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 3 kicked off with our lead's trust wavering after a big event at the rose ceremony.

Meanwhile, some of the men wanted to rebuild bonds with Michelle after realizing there had been too many changes.

Elsewhere, one of the men made the most of his one-on-one time, baring all to woo Michelle.

Did it work?

Use the video above to watch The Bachelorette online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, revaiews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.