Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 9 Episode 5

Did Dembe manage to put his feelings aside?

On The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 5, his position as an FBI agent caused complications for Red as the Task Force handled a complicated case.

Meanwhile, Cooper and Park each found their personal lives increasingly complicated.

Elsewhere, Red dropped a bombshell about the future of his work with everyone.

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.