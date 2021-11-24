Watch The Flash Online: Season 8 Episode 2

Did Barry lose his mind?

On The Flash Season 8 Episode 2, Despero revealed there would be big tragedies in Central City.

Armageddon was said to begin once that happened.

Barry set out on a mission to prove Despero wrong, but a string of events left the speedster.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.