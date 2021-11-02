Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 5

at .

Did Lea get fired?

On The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 5, Lea went behind Shaun's back to help raise his negative patient satisfaction scores.

How Will Salen React? - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Dr. Park and Dr. Murphy worked a case involving an elderly Asian man at the hospital when they realized he was the victim of a hate crime.

Elsewhere, Reznick tried to get back to her former glory after a string of controversial cases.

Watch The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, revaiews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 5 Quotes

Salen: I don't have a problem with Mateo. I have a problem with you flying in an uninsured patient without informing me.
Lim: Do I still have the autonomy to run my department or not?
Salen: You should think of yourself as more than just the head of a department. You are part of the Epicure family.

Asher: This chart looks like it's from 1985.
Lim: Try Guatemala. Mateo sent us here because they didn't have the equipment there.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 5

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 5 Photos

Andrews in Charge - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 5
Lea Goes to Salen - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 5
Lim vs Andrews - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 5
Patient Feedback - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 5
Park Helps a Crime Victim - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 5
Dealing With Hatred - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 5
  1. The Good Doctor
  2. The Good Doctor Season 5
  3. The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 5
  4. Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 5