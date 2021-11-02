Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 5

Did Lea get fired?

On The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 5, Lea went behind Shaun's back to help raise his negative patient satisfaction scores.

Meanwhile, Dr. Park and Dr. Murphy worked a case involving an elderly Asian man at the hospital when they realized he was the victim of a hate crime.

Elsewhere, Reznick tried to get back to her former glory after a string of controversial cases.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.