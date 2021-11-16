Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 6

Which patient was saved?

On The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 6, Shaun and Park had to make a devastating choice between saving one patient and losing another.

Armed with intel about the situation, Shaun set out to get some views from people he cared about.

Meanwhile, Reznick found herself at an impasse over her career.

What did she reveal to Lea?

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.