Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 7

Did Shaun and Lea manage to get their wedding planned?

On The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 7, the pair found themselves caught up in a deadly accident.

With people needing medical attention fast, they had to think on the spot.

Meanwhile, Alma's condition worsened, putting the doctors in a harrowing position to fix things.

Elsewhere, Dr. Glassman was shocked by the arrival of a figure from his past.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.