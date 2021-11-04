Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Season 11 Episode 24

Did Erika manage to prove she meant no ill will towards her housewives?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 24, Erika was put on the spot when Sutton and Garcelle held her accountable for saying she was coming for them.

With Andy struggling to keep his composure, he finally got a response from Erika about threatening her co-stars.

Elsewhere, tensions mounted as more details about what Sutton did to Kyle's house came to light.

