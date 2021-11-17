Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 7

at .

Did Billie's son prove to be a robust intern?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 7, a new crop of interns arrived in the hospital.

New Leaf? -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 7

Trevor worked with Devon on an important case.

Meanwhile, Kit and Bell tried to get Conrad back to Chastain.

What did he think about it?

Elsewhere, Leela and Padma dealt with an unexpected visitor.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 7 Quotes

You're impossibly talented, and doling out B12 shots for hangovers that impact is minuscule to what you can do here.

Bell

Bell: I have hope because you came today. If you weren't even going to consider it, why even show up?
Conrad: Same reason you did? You don't say no to Kit Voss.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 7 Photos

AJ and Carol -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 7
New Leaf? -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 7
Troubled Intern - The Resident Season 5 Episode 7
The Raptor and Devon - The Resident Season 5 Episode 7
Trevor in Scrubs -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 7
Book Signing -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 7
