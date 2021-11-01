Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 5

at .

Who came back to haunt the team?

On The Rookie Season 4 Episode 5, Nolan was surprised by the sudden arrival.

A Familiar Guest Star - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 5

The team also had to contend with a new street drug in LA that turned people into "zombies."

Zombie apocalypse alert!

Meanwhile, Chen set out to help her neighbor when it emerged that she was being scammed.

How did it all play out?

Watch The Rookie Season 4 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, revaiews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 5 Quotes

If you get dispatched to a large party... make sure they know you're not the stripper.

Bradford

Be careful because it's Halloween... and Halloween is unpredictable

Harper

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 5

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 5 Photos

Is This a Cult? - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 5
A Familiar Guest Star - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 5
Confusion at Best - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 5
An Evil Queen - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 5
Arh! - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 5
Sarge - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 5
  1. The Rookie
  2. The Rookie Season 4
  3. The Rookie Season 4 Episode 5
  4. Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 5