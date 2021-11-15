Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 7

at .

Did Fred survive?

On The Rookie Season 4 Episode 7, the aftermath of the house explosion changed everything for the team.

Aston - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 7

Nolan and Bailey set out to find out more about what was going on, and more importantly, who could have caused the issue.

Meanwhile, Officer Chen and Officer Bradford demanded a treasure hunt rematch.

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 7

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 7 Quotes

We have a deal, remember? I run towards fires. You run towards bullets. Time to run toward bullets.

Bailey

Lately it seems all of your clients are on Elijah Stone's payroll.

Grey

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 7

